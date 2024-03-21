Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 1.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.63. 320,644 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

