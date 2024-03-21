Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.31. 5,492,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,030. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

