Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $200,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Quanta Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,442. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $256.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.78 and a 200 day moving average of $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.