Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,978 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $260.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,403. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

