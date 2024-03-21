Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 17,717 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 1,927,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.