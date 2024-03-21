Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 443,947 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.2461 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

