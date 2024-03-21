Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,516 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,611,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $451.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

