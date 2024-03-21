Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.23 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,249,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in The Cigna Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 132,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.84. The stock had a trading volume of 231,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,233. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

