Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.29 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.36. 1,831,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average of $162.47. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

