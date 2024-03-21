Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.42 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $160.81. The company had a trading volume of 334,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

