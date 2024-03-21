Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $1.58 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after buying an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 239,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,860. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

