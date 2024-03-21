Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,985 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.3 %

DV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 108,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.