Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 132 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded up $24.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,552.91. 108,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,513. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,663.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,504.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

