Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,378 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.97 and a 1 year high of $256.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

