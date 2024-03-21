Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,461 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.83.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.97. 104,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,704. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.67 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

