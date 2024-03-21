Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 28,387 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $60.92. 5,326,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,297,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

