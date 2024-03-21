Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,952 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $297.75 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

