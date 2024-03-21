Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 6,990 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

LOW traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.89. 832,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,551. The firm has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average is $214.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $260.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

