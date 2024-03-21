Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $50,510,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $22,503,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $14,758,000.
Oddity Tech Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 405,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
