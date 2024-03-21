Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $50,510,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $22,503,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $14,758,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 405,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

