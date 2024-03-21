Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.88. 473,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,554. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

