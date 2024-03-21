Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BALL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.