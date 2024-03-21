Morgan Stanley Increases ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $58.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

OGS stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,675. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1,674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

