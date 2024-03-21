Motorsport Games (MSGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Motorsport Games Stock Down 1.8 %

Motorsport Games stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.17. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

