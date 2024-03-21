Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 2.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.71. 221,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 737,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
