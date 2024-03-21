Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 2.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.71. 221,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 737,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 22.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

