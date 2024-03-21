Multibit Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Multibit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Multibit has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Multibit has a market cap of $102.42 million and $16.51 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.11045783 USD and is up 14.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $15,838,272.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

