Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $401.32 and last traded at $404.44. 15,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 202,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $138,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,654,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

