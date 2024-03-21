My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 11% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $115,813.89 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00015520 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004581 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

