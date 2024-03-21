Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,663,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 3,952,571 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $568.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

