NatWest Group’s (NWG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.44) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 309.38 ($3.94).

NWG stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 253 ($3.22). 23,532,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,234,334. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.20 ($3.57). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,426.84). 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

