NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,641 shares of company stock worth $319,806 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

