NEAR Protocol Price Tops $6.69 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00010183 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.05 billion and approximately $678.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00082141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,460,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,362,362 with 1,053,693,090 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.58219827 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 384 active market(s) with $813,321,506.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

