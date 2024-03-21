Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBLY. TD Securities downgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of NBLY stock opened at C$18.54 on Thursday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. acquired 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,158,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$42,860.91. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

