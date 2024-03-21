NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) to Release Earnings on Friday

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRSN opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRSN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.