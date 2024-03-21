NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAMS shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $22.14 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director Louis G. Lange bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

