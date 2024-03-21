NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s current price.

NextCure Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of NextCure stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 2,374,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.37. NextCure has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Get NextCure alerts:

Institutional Trading of NextCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.