NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,115,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,805.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NextNav Stock Performance

NN opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Get NextNav alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextNav by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.