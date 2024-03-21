Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Nextracker by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 216,674 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

