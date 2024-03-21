Nicolas Finazzo Purchases 35,277 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 35,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $265,283.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,392,204 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,374.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Nicolas Finazzo purchased 10,000 shares of AerSale stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00.
AerSale Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASLE opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.
About AerSale
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
