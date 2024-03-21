Nicolas Finazzo Purchases 35,277 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 35,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $265,283.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,392,204 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,374.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Nicolas Finazzo purchased 10,000 shares of AerSale stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00.

AerSale Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

About AerSale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after buying an additional 1,183,909 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 409,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 26,053.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 158,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 726,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

