Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 18,445,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 88,047,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

