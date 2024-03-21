NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 0.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 17,576,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,252,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

NIO Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

