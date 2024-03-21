NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Upgraded at Cormark

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.29.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
