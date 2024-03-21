NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Upgraded at Cormark

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.29.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NWH.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.82. 330,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,596. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.89 and a 12-month high of C$8.80.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.