Norwood Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.5% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $642.54. 140,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,386. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $428.68 and a 52-week high of $644.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.30 and its 200 day moving average is $562.31.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

