Norwood Financial Corp Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.9% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $36,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $364.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.