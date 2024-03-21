Norwood Financial Corp Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial comprises about 21.2% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norwood Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Norwood Financial worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 783.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 436,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 102.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 71,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 244.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 282.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

