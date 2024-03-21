Norwood Financial Corp Has $371,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

EMR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,420. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $113.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

