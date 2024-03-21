Norwood Financial Corp Has $52,000 Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,798,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after buying an additional 82,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.93. 76,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,133. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.25 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.68.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

