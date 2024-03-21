Norwood Financial Corp Has $702,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

ADI traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.09. 1,494,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,222. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.