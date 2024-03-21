Norwood Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.50. 2,291,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,116. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.88. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $297.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.