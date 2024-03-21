Norwood Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

VFMO stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,955 shares. The company has a market cap of $417.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.