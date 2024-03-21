Norwood Financial Corp Sells 1,535 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 552,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its position in AT&T by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 17,520,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,143,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

